Video of Fante Comedy Apologising to Mahama Before Arrest Surfaces

A video has surfaced on the internet hours after the arrest of Prince Ofori, popularly known as Fante Comedy.

In the live video, he is seen apologising to President John Mahama for allowing people to verbally abuse him and for issuing threats against him and his entire family.

In the video, which is available on the Daily Guide Network, the social media commentator sincerely rendered his apologies to the president and the leaders of the National Democratic Congress for the comments made during his live session on TikTok.

“My lovely followers, I apologize for this. I recently hosted a TikTok Live session, and a fan came on to express the views. Unfortunately, those statements made by the fan were very distasteful, so I ordered her to retract those statements, which she did.”

He added that the person who screen-recorded the live session failed to include the apology and retraction part of the video before circulating it, saying, “If I said something you disagree with, I sincerely apologize for it. Please forgive me. We are one people after all.”

The Ghana Police arrested Fante Comedy and Yayra Abiwu, also known as AY (TikTok handle: yayra4real), for allegedly verbally abusing the President and issuing threats against him and his family.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, where they are assisting with investigations.

In a statement by the police, it was noted that they have commenced an investigation into a viral TikTok video in which they were heard threatening the lives of President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady.

“So far, two people, Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, are in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation, while efforts are underway to locate other individuals believed to be connected to the video to assist with the investigation,” the statement read.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke