EOCO Pays Courtesy Call On NPA

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

The meeting, which took place on Friday July 1, 2022, was aimed at establishing a collaborative relationship between the two State institutions.

COP Addo-Danquah expressed the availability and eagerness of EOCO to support the NPA in enforcing their laws and assisting their task force whose aim is to recover debts owed it. She also mentioned that it also falls within the mandate of EOCO to assist institutions of state like the NPA with recovery of their funds.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid was pleased at the proposal and assured EOCO that the NPA was going to engage the Office to assist their task force recover all funds that were owed it.