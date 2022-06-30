EOCO Raises Red Flag Over Fraudsters On Ghana Card Link To Bank Account

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is cautioning the general public that fraudsters are taking undue advantage of the linkage of the Ghana Card to bank accounts.

According to EOCO, the fraudsters are sending messages to suspecting customers demanding their bank account details, Mobile App PIN and Mobile numbers.

A statement on Thursday June 30, EOCO indicated that it has taken “notice with great concerns the rate at which some members of the general public have fallen victims to fraudulent banking transactions”.

EOCO warned that “Fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of bank to link their accounts to Ghana Card. Regarding the bank fraud, the fraudulent messages are sent to individuals requesting them to click on links in order to update their bank records.

“Customers are therefore asked to provide their bank account names, Mobile numbers, Mobile App PIN , One Time Password. Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request for the aforementioned information

“Do not click on any link purporting to be emanating from your bank unless you have confirmed from your bank.”

Meanwhile, the deadline given by the Bank of Ghana to link the Ghana Card to bank account is today June 30.

By Vincent Kubi