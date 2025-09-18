EP Act To Ensure Stricter Compliance, Stronger Engagement – CEO

Prof. Michael Ayamga

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has disclosed that the passage of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124) will retool the authority to ensure stricter environmental compliance, stronger stakeholder engagement, and more effective enforcement of environmental laws.

The Deputy CEO in charge of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority, Professor Michael Ayamga, who represented the CEO at the maiden public lecture dubbed, “Redefining Environmental Governance and Climate Action in Ghana: The Role of EPA Act 1124 of 2025,” said the act will address critical environmental challenges, streamline existing laws, and modernise Ghana’s environmental governance framework, focusing on climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

“From climate-induced flooding and droughts to urban air pollution and plastic waste, Ghana faces environmental challenges that demand innovation, inclusivity, and decisive action. This new mandate ensures stricter environmental compliance, stronger stakeholder engagement, and more effective enforcement of environmental laws,” she said.

Prof. Browne Klutse said the implementing of the EP Act 2025 (Act 1124) requires the active participation of every sector which includes industry, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), academia, civil society, traditional authorities, the media, and citizens, saying, “Together, we must transform this law into a living framework that protects our environment, safeguards public health, and secures the livelihoods of future generations.”

Deputy Chief Executive (General Service), EPA, Dr. Jacob Paarechuga Anankware, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, said the passage of the EP Act 2025 (Act 1124) is therefore a significant step forward as it reflects government’s strong commitment to strengthening environmental governance, ensuring accountability, and mainstreaming climate action into every facet of national development.

“With the Environmental Protection Act, we are better positioned to confront emerging environmental risks, enforce compliance, and integrate science and technology into sustainable solutions,” he stressed.

A three-member panel discussion was held to deliberate on issues such as: how did Act 490 lay the foundation, and what new powers does Act 1124 confer? How do these strengthen or challenge existing institutional arrangements? among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke