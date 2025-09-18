Ho–Kpenoe–Takla–Hordzo Route Cut Off

Some stranded residents

Hundreds of residents travelling between Ho and the communities of Kpenoe, Takla, and Hordzo have been left stranded after a key bridge on the route collapsed following a heavy downpour on Monday, September 15.

The incident has crippled transportation, cutting off access to essential services and critical markets in the Ho Municipality.

The bridge collapse has severely affected the stretch of road linking surrounding towns and villages to Ho, disrupting the movement of students, farmers, and traders who depend on the route for school, business, and market activities.

Speaking to our correspondent, frustrated residents lamented repeated unfulfilled promises by successive governments and local leaders. “Enough of these empty promises,” one resident said, urging authorities to act swiftly to restore the road and bridge.

The Paramount Chief of the Takla Traditional Area, Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II, expressed deep concern over the situation. He stressed that the affected road is a major artery used by about 80 percent of commuters entering Ho, and serves as a vital link to the municipality’s main market. He appealed to the government and the Ho Municipal Assembly for immediate construction and repairs.

Motorists and farmers have also sounded the alarm over the potential economic toll if the bridge remains unrepaired. They recounted how the road had been in poor condition for years, and warned that the collapse now makes travel and the transport of goods even more challenging.

They are calling on the government and relevant agencies to prioritise the reconstruction of the bridge to save lives, protect property, and restore economic activity in the affected communities.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho