Rider Dies In Road Crash

A MOTOR rider has died after he accidentally crashed his motorcycle into an oncoming vehicle on the main Kumasi to Obuasi highway on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The rider, identified as Asumang Lawrence, now deceased, was said to have veered from his lane at top speed to overtake a car in front of him, crashing into an oncoming car.

The accident, reportedly, happened at Sabin Akrofrom in Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region around 7:15am. Lawrence, who sustained injuries, was rushed to hospital where he died later on.

A Trede District Police MTTD report, confirming the sad incident, disclosed that the body has been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy by medical personnel.

“On 13/09/25, about 0715 hours, suspect rider Asumang Lawrence, aged about 31, was riding SYM Motorbike number M-21-AS 9963 from Obuasi heading towards Kumasi direction on Obuasi-Kumasi motor road.

“On reaching a section of the road at Sabin Akrofrom in Atwima Kwanwoma District, the suspect rider reportedly veered off from his lane to the opposite lane in an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead.

“In the process, he crashed with an oncoming Toyota RAV4 number AS 2001-17 driven by suspect driver Eric Owusu Marfo, aged 27 years. Both vehicles were damaged.

“The suspect rider sustained various degree of injuries and was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Kumasi, for treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly on arrival,” the police statement disclosed.

The police said both the vehicle and motorbike, which got damaged, have been impounded at Trede Police Station awaiting examination and testing by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) technical officer.

According to the police report, investigation into the gory accident was still ongoing, adding that the body of the 31-year-old rider, has been deposited in the morgue.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi