Four Nursing Students Injured In Dichemso Plaza Crash

The school bus and commercial vehicle

Four nursing students have been critically injured after a commercial Urvan bus collided with a school bus at Dichemso Plaza, Kumasi, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The Urvan, registered AS-9840-10, was transporting 15 nursing students when it crashed into the school bus, with registration number GS-3743-22. Fortunately, the school bus was empty at the time of the accident.

According to eyewitness accounts, the impact was so intense that one student lost a leg, while three others fell unconscious. Emergency responders rushed the victims to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where they are receiving treatment.

The crash, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, caused panic among residents and commuters in the busy Dichemso enclave. Police officers arrived promptly to restore calm and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known, but authorities have launched investigations into the circumstances leading to the collision.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi