Galamsey Fight Along Bonsa River Intensified

An abandoned excavator INSET: Some of the machines being destroyed.

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Secretariat (NAIMOS) taskforce has intensified its operation against illegal mining activities along the Bonsa River in the Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality of the Western Region.

The NAIMOS taskforce, on Monday, conducted its latest operation along the river in collaboration with the Western Regional Security Council and the Blue Water Guards (BWG).

The taskforce destroyed several makeshift structures at various sites, and seized mining equipment as well as other items left behind by fleeing illegal miners.

The operation also led to the confiscation of 10 water pumping machines, four brand-new chanfang machines, five engine seats, and one pump-action gun.

At Bonsawireh Sikaman, a notorious illegal mining community, the taskforce found abandoned excavators, and dismantled illegal mining sites.

Members of the taskforce indicated that they remained committed to protecting Ghana’s environment and natural resources.

They said the operation highlighted the need for lowbed trailer services to enhance their effectiveness, and better mobile network coverage in remote areas.

The NAIMOS also emphasised the need for a deliberate national agenda to sensitise and educate inhabitants of mining communities about the dangers of illegal mining, to help deal with the menace.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi