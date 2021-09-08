EPA Marks Clean Air For Blue Skies Day

Henry Kwabena Kokofu – DG of EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has marked the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, in Accra to raise awareness and rally global actors to address the causes of air pollution and related health threats.

The event themed, “Healthy Air, Healthy Planet” places emphasis on the health effects of air pollution, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and prioritize the need for healthy air for all while keeping conversations broad enough to encompass other critical issues such as climate change, human and planetary health as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, in a speech read on his behalf indicated that the increase in global population, coupled with rapid urbanisation, emissions from industrial and human activities could lead to severe air pollution related diseases in urban areas.

“Pollution-related deaths contributed to about 16% of deaths in Ghana in 2016 (Lancet 2017). Air pollution, both indoor and outdoor, caused more deaths than water-related contamination and chemical exposure did; projected cost to Ghana was between US$226-US$300 million in 2015 due to lost productivity – the equivalent of 0.6% to 0.8% of the country’s 2015 GDP,” he said.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic, has provided an opportunity for people to act more positively towards the environment as we move forward.

“We must drastically reduce pollution from our production systems, consumption and work habits. Our factories must install effective pollution control systems. We must stop the open burning of waste and other hazardous materials. We must think green to regenerate our natural ecosystems,” he stated. “I encourage all of you to provide information to people to act right.”

Deputy Executive Director, Technical Services EP Agency, Ebenezer Appah-Sampong, said the burden of diseases associated with air pollution is a major concern to the international community.

“This situation is not different from Ghana, where air quality monitoring results indicate higher levels of particulate matter, and the economic cost of air pollution in Ghana is estimated at USD 2.5 billion, approximately 4.2% of GDP (World Bank, CEA, 2019),” he said.

Mr. Appah-Sampong, said the EPA as mandated to co-manage protect and enhance the country’s biophysical environment and seek common solutions to global environmental challenges for the benefit of all has implemented several interventions to improve air quality in the country.

“We have established and maintained air-quality monitoring network in Accra since 2005, built the capacity of Ghanaian scientists in air quality monitoring, analysis, interpretation, data management, modelling and forecast, implement the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Air Quality Management Plan which aims at bringing air pollution in Greater Accra below the National Standards by 2025 (Dubbed Agenda 2025),” he added.

He further noted that the Agency has also commissioned an Environmentally Sound Disposal and Recycling of E-Waste in Ghana to reduce pollution and dangerous toxic gas emissions, and collaborated with the Ghana Standards Authority, National Petroleum Authority and Ministry of Trade and Industries among others to develop and published motor vehicle specification and fuel quality policies.

Mr. Appah-Sampong said the interventions have resulted in the gradual reduction of ambient particulate matter levels in Accra however much effort by stakeholders, commitment and resources are required to meet the goals of Agenda 2025.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri