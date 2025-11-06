EPA Shuts Down 5 Chinese Warehouses

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has shut down five Chinese-owned warehouses at Anwia Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region for allegedly fabricating and stocking changfan machines and other equipment used in illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The operation, led by the CEO of the EPA, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, followed a nationwide directive banning the fabrication and use of changfan machines, which have been identified as a major cause of pollution in Ghana’s rivers and water bodies.

According to Professor Klutse, the EPA discovered hundreds of changfan components and water pumps in the warehouses, which were originally registered as facilities for the storage and sale of spare parts for caterpillar vehicles.

“The owners initially applied to sell parts for heavy-duty vehicles, but our investigations revealed that they had diverted into the manufacture and sale of changfan machines used in illegal mining,” Prof. Klutse disclosed.

She added that documents seized from the warehouses confirmed that the Chinese operators were licensed only for spare parts trade — not for manufacturing mining machinery.

The EPA boss further hinted that similar operations would be replicated in other regions where illegal mining activities are rampant.

“We are determined to protect our environment, rivers, and lands. The EPA will not sit idle while a few selfish individuals destroy what belongs to all Ghanaians,” she warned.

Prof. Klutse noted that illegal mining continues to pose a serious threat to Ghana’s environment and public health. She lamented that despite several government interventions, activities of galamsey operators have led to the contamination of major rivers such as the Offin, Pra, and Ankobra, making water treatment costly and threatening the survival of aquatic life.

Environmental experts have long warned that if illegal mining is not curbed, Ghana could face an acute water crisis in the coming years. Many communities are already struggling with polluted water sources and degraded farmlands, leading to food insecurity and health problems.

The EPA says it will collaborate with other security and regulatory agencies to track down individuals and companies involved in the importation, fabrication, and distribution of changfan machines across the country.

“When these changfan machines are impounded and destroyed, it will go a long way to reduce illegal mining activities,” Prof. Klutse emphasised.

The agency is urging the public to report any suspicious manufacturing or sale of mining equipment in communities, to help protect the environment for future generations.

From David Afum, Kumasi