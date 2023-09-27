EPA Trains Enumerators On National E-Waste Inventory

Enumerators in a group photograph

The Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA) as part of activities towards the preparation of the National E-Waste Inventory, organized a two-day Enumerators training workshop in the Greater Accra Region.

The training workshop was attended by staff from the EPA Head office, Accra West, East, and Kasoa offices from the 11th to the 12th of September 2023.

Addressing the workshop, Project Coordinator for the African Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme, Larry Kotoe, said the “National E-waste Inventory primarily seeks to establish the actual volumes of e-waste in-country. The inventory will inform policy interventions and business promotion within the e-waste value chain and the appropriate treatment options.”

Mr. Kotoe added that the training is to build the capacity of the staff for the enumeration exercise and to facilitate future updates of the e-waste inventory. He disclosed that similar training workshops have been held for selected staff and potential field officers in other regions of the country.

Mr. Kotoe said the enumeration exercise is planned to commence in October and that the public should expect the enumerators in their houses, offices, and institutions to collect data on electrical and electronic equipment and their associated waste to help with the compilation of the inventory.

An official of Mountain Research Institute, John Pwamang, facilitator of the workshop urged the participants to take full advantage of the training to learn as much as to enhance their capacity for an effective enumeration exercise. He said the participants would collect data electronically using tablets and mobile phones.

The participants were taken through the various electronic and electrical equipment waste categories, the sampling framework, the content of the questionnaire, and related procedures. They subsequently undertook mock interviews using the questionnaires.

Following the mock interviews, the questionnaires were pretested in some parts of the Accra metropolis.