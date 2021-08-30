Epixode Holds Seminar For Young Artistes

Epixode

VGMA reigning dancehall/reggae artiste of the year, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Epixode, has organised music development seminar for fifty (50) upcoming artistes at the Flip Bar in Accra.

The capacity building seminar, which was held on August 26, was organised to educate participants on creativity, business, and copyright infringement among others.

The seminar also seeks to guide young talents on how to thrive in the music industry, and discussed pertinent issues affecting their growth in the music industry.

Speaking at the seminar, Epixode said he was thrilled with the level of talents on display, and urged them to work hard to achieve their ultimate goal of becoming celebrated musicians.

“You guys are blessed with wonderful talents and potentials looking at what I listened to with regards to the ‘Odeshi’ challenge, but then how do you turn these potentials and talents into becoming an iconic figure in the Dancehall/Reggae space?

“In Ghana’s entertainment industry, you have to focus on giving out good rhythms that can last the next decade and can keep you relevant. It’s also important to take this opportunity to network with each other and support each other’s music because that is the only way you can blow out there.

“I know these are tough times in your career but it should make you stronger and hopefully when you get a hit song you can carry it on from there but please don’t lose focus and believe in your capabilities,” Epixode stated.

Epixode pledged his support to the upcoming artistes, saying, “I will work with each of you on an album project to allow you guys to display your lyrical vibes.”

The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Mr. Robert Klah, said upcoming artistes must develop ways of building a unique identity and originality.

He further entreated them to see music as a business and not just for entertainment purposes as it could help them earn a living considering the high rates of unemployment in the country.

“I’m also urging you all to associate yourself with the various structures of the music industry including Musicians Associations of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) among others, so as to keep abreast with happenings in the industry and take advantage of opportunities available.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke