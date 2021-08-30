Chiefs Call On Youth To Support Protect Savannah Regional Vegetation

The Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor, has on behalf of the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, called on the youth of the Gonja kingdom to support chiefs and opinion leaders to protect the vegetation of the region.

The Buipewura speaking at a regional stakeholders dialogue with the youth said the dialogue is to ensure an enhanced strategy to improve and protect the vegetation cover of the Savannah region.

According to him, the chiefs in the Savannah region have resolved to save the vegetation cover of the Savannah region by placing a permanent ban on illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuelwood harvesting.

He indicated that the purpose of the regional dialogue with the youth of the Gonja kingdom is to find permanent and lasting solutions to the Savannah region’s highly destructed environment.

“ Savannah region s at a crossroad and all hands are entreated to be on the deck to brainstorm to find lasting solutions to end this menace and restore the depleted vulnerable ecosystem of the region.

Buipewura Jinapor said the Regional House of Chiefs is prepared and ready for the implementation of concrete ideas that will put to rest the environmental challenges in the region.

He assured the youth of the Gonja kingdom on behalf of the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area that the leadership of the Regional House of Chiefs is poised and will do everything possible within its means to accept anyone ready to collaborate with the chiefs to protect the environment in the region.

Addressing chiefs and people of the Gonja kingdom, the National Secretary, Gonjaland Youth Association, Mr Mohammed Abdulai Adams said the entire Gonja kingdom fought in various ways for the creation of the Savannah region and that the region is endowed with a rich environmental heritage.

He indicated that when the environment is destroyed, it has a devastating effect on everyone in the region.

“ We the youth have been fighting this issue for a very long time in our various capacities but it appeared as though we were fighting in our capacities and so today we are happy that the overlord has brought us together and we hope that after today we will come together and fight the issue together.”

Mr Adams assured chiefs of the Savannah region of the youth committee and was ready to come out with a collective strategy to fight the environmental degradation menace strongly to find permanent solutions to safe the region’s environment.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo