KiDi, Wendy Shay To Thrill US Fans

Wendy Shay

Award-winning Ghanaian artistes, KiDi and Wendy Shay, have been invited to perform at this year’s ‘Ghana to the World: New Era Concert’ slated for October 2021 in New York City in the United States of America (USA).

The event will also feature music icons such as O’Kenneth, Kawa Banga, City Boy, Ova Wise, Yaw Tog, Kweku Smoke, and a host of others who will mount the stage one after the other to entertain music fans.

A number of international music stars whose live musical performances will surely keep music fans spellbound have also been invited to perform at the event.

The concert, which is being organised by the Inside LLC, seeks to afford local artistes the rare opportunity to share the same platform with international artistes and be inspired to aspire to attain greater heights like their counterparts; as well as to help grow the local music industry since there is a possibility of collaborations between the international and local artistes.

KiDi and Wendy Shay’s presence and live performances at the event will definitely rock the entire US music scene.

The two artistes, who are well-known for their exciting stage performances, have graced the stage with a number of local and international artistes.

Their songs are still hitting the airwaves and that makes them best among their colleagues. Their styles and stage crafts appeal to all age groups.

Briefing the media about the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Inside LLC, Nana Gyimah, mentioned that the event is one of the world’s biggest afrobeat/African concerts which will witness historic performances from all the artistes on the bill.

“We knew we had to kick it up a notch to host a much larger audience and feature some of the world’s top afrobeat/African talent. We are thrilled to announce our second ever concert in New York City come this Oct 2021 at Terminal 5,” Nana Gyimah disclosed.

The maiden edition which was held in 2019 was a massive sold-out with billed artistes such as R2Bees, Efya, Darko Vibes, King Promise among other musicians who thrilled patrons at the star-studded concert that took place at the Times Square, Playstation Theatre.

The New Era Concert goes beyond a normal musical show with patrons feeling the synergy as family members rooted under the umbrella of African music.

By George Clifford Owusu &Prince Fiifi Yorke