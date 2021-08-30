GAA, Tema Craft Brewery Strike Deal

Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), the governing body for Athletics in Ghana, has announced a multi-year and multi-pronged partnership with a Ghanaian beverage company, Tema Craft Brewery (TCB), manufacturers of the Django range of beverages.

Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) and brewers of the Django Brothers, Tema Craft Brewery, have signed a three-year partnership, making TCB an official beverage partner of the GAA. This three-year deal will see TCB partner with the GAA in its systematic approach to growing Athletics in Ghana.

Karan Chimnani & Rahul Sapra, co-founders of Tema Craft Brewery, expressed their excitement at this new partnership.

“We are proud and excited to partner with the Ghana Athletics Association as an official beverage partner. As a Made-in-Ghana 360-beverage company, we take great pride in supporting the ‘Ghana to the World’ agenda. Ghana Athletics is again at a golden era and we are thrilled to partner with the GAA in showcasing the immense talent we have to the world.

“This partnership with the GAA is a clear demonstration of TCB’s commitment to Athletics in Ghana and its development. We are pleased to be key partners with the GAA on this journey,” Christopher Opara, Chief Marketing Officer at Tema Craft Brewery, said.

Speaking on this new partnership, GAA President, Mr. Afelibiek Ababu, noted that the TCB partnership agreement was initiated under his predecessor Prof. Francis Dodoo. Ababu stressed that in cementing the agreement, GAA demonstrates its clear commitment to forging new partnerships in its quest to deliver a more refined product to our athletes and fraternity.

Charles Osei Asibey, GAA’s 2nd Vice President who is also in charge of marketing and strategic communications, noted that “This partnership is a relief for development and competition as it guarantees one major national championship TCB exclusive Athletics competition per year and a separate yearly grant to support GAA developmental activities at the regional level.”

Tema Craft Brewery is Ghana and West-Africa’s first microbrewery, well known for their flagship brand, Django; a bespoke non-alcoholic beverage and refreshing still & sparkling water as well as a premium range of craft beers.