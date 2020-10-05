ER Goes Gay For Nana

President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with the Okyenhene in Kyebi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the weekend received a rousing welcome in the Eastern Region as part of his three-day tour which has since ended.

There was huge crowd as people could not hide their joy and rushed out from their homes to mob the President and his entourage in every constituency that they visited.

The entire streets of Nkawkaw, Atibie, Mpraeso, Nkwatia, Abetifi, Bepong (Kwahu towns), as well as Anyinam, Oseim, Kyebi, where the President hails from, Akwatia, Oda, Achiase, and Swedru (Akyem towns) and Koforidua and Suhum were packed to welcome the President.

The chiefs in the region were not left out as they also openly showered praises and thanked the President for removing on them the burden of paying for school fees through the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

Besides, the traditional leaders declared their unflinching support for President Akufo-Addo in his bid to secure a second term in office during separate durbars they held in honour of the President when he visited their towns.

House of Chiefs

At the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, for instance, the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, said President Akufo-Addo needed ‘four more to do more.’

“The whole world is praising President Akufo-Addo for the good work in containing Covid-19 in Ghana when even more resourceful nations still grapple with the virus. So when his work comes to a close, and his work is not ending now, even if it will end that will be around 2024, he should build a presidential library that will teach people how he handled the Covid-19 virus in Ghana,” he said.

Kyebi Durbar

At a durbar held in honour of the President on Friday, the Okyenhene noted the President had demonstrated that he is, indeed, “a President for all Ghanaians.”

“All of his (President Akufo-Addo) policies have affected every part of Ghana, and have been of immense benefit to every Ghanaian. This is because he has an ancestry where greed and the love of money are eschewed. Service to the Ghanaian people is what he, President Akufo-Addo, is all about.

“If you are from Okyenman or a Ghanaian, and your child is a beneficiary of Free SHS and all the other policies of government, and you believe there is a new wind of development blowing, and you don’t vote well on December 7, it will be up to you,” he retorted.

Kwahu Areas

At Abetifi, Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II commended President Akufo-Addo for the many developmental projects initiated since he assumed office and also praised the President for putting down pragmatic measures to help deal with the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Daasebre Agyapong II was grateful to the President for helping to deal with activities of Fulani herdsmen which disrupt activities of farmers in the Kwahu enclave.

President Version

President Akufo-Addo was grateful to the people of Kwahu for always being there for the NPP. He pledged to leave a great legacy at Kwahuman before the end of his second term.

He re-echoed the government’s commitment to construct a bridge on the Volta Lake to connect Afram Plains to Kwahu areas to ease the stress residents go through in accessing the area.

“My government did not come to do lazy work. All aspects of our national life have benefitted from our policies, be they in health, roads, industrialization, or agriculture. My Government has worked for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“I have proven that I did not come to lie to Ghanaians but to work for the progress and development of Ghana and all Ghanaians. I am asking the people of Ghana to assess me based on my record, and, if they were satisfied with it, they should allow me to do more for them by voting for me,” he added.

The President told the gathering further that “I am a man of my word. I did not come to deceive anyone, and that is what has given me the courage to seek your support in the upcoming elections.”

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua