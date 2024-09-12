Ernest Owusu Bempah-Bonsu: The dynamic politician who’s worked with three Presidents under Ghana’s 4th Republic

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah-Bonsu’s relentless energy and deep involvement in politics have positioned him as a standout figure in modern Ghanaian democracy.

From his days as a student of politics to becoming one of the nation’s most recognized political personalities, his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Growing up in Kumasi, he attended the prestigious Prempeh College for his secondary education.

He later moved to the UK to further his studies, eventually earning three master’s degrees in Media Management, Public Relations, and Communications, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Strategy and Communications from institutions in both Ghana and abroad.

Though he may not be everyone’s favorite, Owusu Bempah-Bonsu has been an active player in the political field and has tasted both victory and defeat in his pursuit of leadership positions.

Owusu Bempah-Bonsu was named Corporate Communications Personality at the Ghana Corporate Brands Awards 2023

Political activism

His political journey began with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), where he served as Communications Director for the Friends of Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (FONKAR).

As the spokesperson for this group, he campaigned for the former First Lady’s bid to lead the NDC into the 2008 elections, though they ultimately lost to the rival faction, Get Atta Mills Elected (GAME).

Recognizing his growing influence in political activism, Owusu Bempah-Bonsu helped found the Alliance of Accountable Governance (AFAG) before the 2016 elections, a pressure group advocating for reforms in the electoral system. He was also a leading member of the Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVA).

In response to post-2020 election challenges, particularly from the Fix the Country Movement, which criticized the government, Owusu Bempah-Bonsu created the Fixing the Country Movement.

As its Convenor, he positioned the group to highlight the achievements of the government and counter the opposition’s rhetoric.

Ernest Owusu Bempah-Bonsu with late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Working with three Presidents

At just 46, Owusu Bempah-Bonsu takes pride in having worked closely with three of Ghana’s presidents under the Fourth Republic.

Ernest Owusu Bempah-Bonsu and former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

He grew up with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, worked alongside the late President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu (leading the communications for her National Democratic Party).

Ernest Owusu Bempah-Bonsu with current President Nana Akufo-Addo

now serves under President Nana Akufo-Addo as Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company. He also holds the role of Deputy Communications Director for the NPP.

Hobbies and personal life

Beyond politics, Owusu Bempah-Bonsu is an avid football enthusiast. He actively plays and owns a football team in the Ashanti Region.

He’s also a passionate traveler, music lover, and a dedicated family man.