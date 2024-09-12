President Akufo-Addo Deploys Police, Military To Crack Down On Galamsey

President Akufo-Addo

In a bold move to tackle the menace of illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the deployment of the police and military to crack down on the activity.

The decision was taken after a National Security Meeting to assess the impact of galamsey on river bodies and the environment.

The deployment of the security forces is seen as a major escalation of the government’s efforts to combat galamsey, which has been a major concern for environmentalists and citizens alike.

The activity has been blamed for the destruction of the country’s water bodies, forests, and lands, and has also been linked to the deaths of several people.

The decision to deploy the security forces comes amid growing calls for action against galamsey.

In recent months, there have been several protests and demonstrations against the activity, with citizens calling on the government to take decisive action to stop it.

The government’s efforts to combat galamsey have been ongoing for several years, but the activity has continued to thrive, with many operators flouting the law with impunity.

The deployment of the security forces is seen as a major step towards enforcing the law and bringing the perpetrators to book.

Background

Galamsey has been a major problem in Ghana for several decades, with the activity dating back to the 1980s.

However, in recent years, the activity has escalated, with many operators using heavy machinery and other equipment to mine for gold and other minerals.

The environmental impact of galamsey has been devastating, with many of the country’s water bodies, including rivers and streams, being polluted with mercury and other toxic substances.

The activity has also led to the destruction of forests and lands, and has been linked to the deaths of several people.

In 2017, the government launched a major crackdown on galamsey, with the deployment of the military and police to several mining areas.

The operation, known as Operation Vanguard, was aimed at stopping the activity and bringing the perpetrators to book.

However, despite the efforts of the government, galamsey has continued to thrive, with many operators finding ways to circumvent the law.

-BY Daniel Bampoe