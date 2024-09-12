Mahama, NDC Draw Dagger Into Galamsey Fight

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has drawn a dagger into the fight against galamsey, with its Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, promising to grant amnesty to convicted small-scale miners if elected as President in the December 7 polls.

Former President John Mahama’s promise has sparked controversy, with many questioning the NDC’s commitment to fighting the galamsey menace.

The issue of galamsey has been a contentious one in Ghana, with many calling for stringent measures to be taken to stop the practice, which has been blamed for destroying the country’s environment and water bodies.

The NDC’s history on galamsey issues has been chequered.

In 2020, a video surfaced of the then party’s Deputy Communications Officer, Kwaku Boahen, campaigning at a galamsey site and assuring the miners of the party’s commitment to strengthening their operations.

The video sparked outrage, with many accusing the NDC of supporting the galamsey menace.

However, Mr. Boahen defended his actions, saying he was only encouraging the miners to improve themselves and promising that the NDC would roll out long-term measures to improve their livelihoods if elected.

Mr. Mahama’s promise to grant amnesty to convicted galamseyers has been seen as a continuation of the NDC’s perceived soft stance on the issue, as well as clandestine support for illegal operations for harvesting votes.

The former President made the promise while addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people in the Mpohor Constituency, which is known for its galamsey operations.

He criticized the government for imprisoning poor citizens for engaging in galamsey, while freeing a Chinese national and galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, who was arrested for the same crime.

“This is unacceptable, and I will ensure that if I come back to power, those convicted of galamsey will be granted amnesty,” Mr. Mahama said.

The NDC has promised to get galamsey operators back to work in a more controlled way.

However, many are skeptical about the party’s ability to tackle the issue, given its record of supporting galamseyers.

The fight against galamsey has been a major issue in Ghana, with many calling for the government to take stringent measures to stop the practice.

The NDC’s promise to grant amnesty to convicted galamseyers has sparked controversy, with many questioning the party’s commitment to fighting the menace.

NPP’s War on Galamsey

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s fight against galamsey, has been a major talking point in the country’s political landscape.

Since assuming office in 2017, the NPP has implemented a raft of measures aimed at tackling the menace, which has been blamed for destroying the country’s environment and water bodies.

One of the NPP’s first moves was to impose a ban on small-scale mining, a sector that was seen as a major contributor to the galamsey problem.

The ban, which was imposed in 2017, was lifted in 2018, but with stricter regulations and guidelines.

The NPP government also launched Operation Vanguard, a military-led task force aimed at clamping down on galamsey activities.

The task force has been involved in several operations, arresting and prosecuting individuals involved in galamsey.

In addition, the NPP government launched the Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP), a comprehensive program aimed at tackling galamsey and promoting sustainable mining practices.

The program involves the creation of a database of small-scale miners, the provision of alternative livelihoods, and the enforcement of mining regulations.

The NPP government has also introduced the Community Mining Program, which allows communities to own mining fields and engage in responsible mining.

-BY Daniel Bampoe