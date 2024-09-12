Hearts Deny Coach Ultimatum Rumours

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak have strongly denied recent reports suggesting that head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been handed a five-game ultimatum to secure his job.

The club’s management has labelled these rumours as “entirely false and fabricated.”

Ouattara, who took charge in February 2024, has struggled to find consistency, registering just seven wins and eight losses since his appointment.

The club lost their opening game as they were beaten 1-0 by Basake Holy Stars after battling to escape relegation last season.

This mixed record has led to growing concerns from fans and pundits regarding the club’s direction this season.

However, in an official statement, the club refuted claims that the Ivorian coach has been given any ultimatum.

The club’s statement read: “The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC would like to emphasise and notify all of our stakeholders and the general public that reports circulating in some media outlets claiming that head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been given a five-match ultimatum are entirely false and fabricated, and should therefore be disregarded.”

The club also urged fans to rally behind the team, calling for unity and support as they navigate the new season.

“Coach Ouattara, his technical team, and players deserve our support, which is crucial to our resolve to achieve success,” the statement continued.

Hearts of Oak concluded by encouraging media outlets to verify any reports about the club to prevent the spread of misinformation.