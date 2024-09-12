Zongo Chief Defects To NPP, Endorses Bawumia For President

In a shocking move, the Sarikin Zongo of Asokore Zongo and Chairman of the Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region, Sariki Muntaka Mohammed, has defected to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes as a significant blow to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has traditionally enjoyed strong support from the Zongo communities.

According to sources, Sariki Muntaka Mohammed made the announcement at a gathering of Zongo chiefs and elders, where he expressed his gratitude to the NPP for presenting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as their presidential candidate.

He stated that he has been an NDC member for years but has not seen anything positive from the party, and therefore, has decided to switch allegiance to the NPP.

The Zongo chief’s defection is seen as a major coup for the NPP, which has been working to increase its support among Muslim communities.

Dr. Bawumia, who is a Muslim, has been a key figure in the NPP’s efforts to reach out to Muslim voters.

Sariki Muntaka Mohammed’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia is significant, as he is a respected leader among the Zongo communities.

He called on all his Muslim brothers to show appreciation to the NPP for presenting the first Muslim candidate in the history of Ghana’s politics.

The Zongo chief’s defection is likely to have significant implications for the upcoming elections and likely to attract zongo votes to the NPP.

The NPP will be hoping to capitalize on Sariki Muntaka Mohammed’s influence to win over more Muslim voters, while the NDC will be working to stem the tide of defections.

The Zongo communities have traditionally been a stronghold of the NDC, but in recent years, there have been signs of growing discontent among some Muslim leaders with the party.

The NPP has been working to exploit this discontent, with Dr. Bawumia playing a key role in the party’s outreach efforts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe