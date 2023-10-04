Error VAR Referees Benched

The video assistant referee officials involved in wrongly disallowing a goal for Liverpool at Tottenham have not been selected for this weekend’s Premier League games.

Darren England and assistant Dan Cook did not overrule on Saturday when Luis Diaz was wrongly flagged offside.

The on-field referee from that game, Simon Hooper, will be the VAR official for Bournemouth’s trip to Everton.

Michael Oliver, who was the fourth official, will feature in two games.

Oliver will be VAR official for Luton’s game against Tottenham on Saturday, before taking charge on the field for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Sunday.

England and Cook were stood down from duty for the rest of last weekend because of the mistake at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, described by referees’ governing body PGMOL’s as a “significant human error”.

Liverpool, who went down to a 2-1 defeat, criticised PGMOL’s response to the controversial incident, saying the explanation was “unacceptable” and “sporting integrity has been undermined”.

On Monday, the club made a formal request for the audio recordings between the match officials, to better understand how the breakdown in communication happened.