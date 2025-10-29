Eschew Acts That Undermine Cedi’s Value – Finance Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called on Ghanaians to refrain from actions that undermine the value of the Cedi.

The Minister who made the call during the launch of the Cedi@ 60 anniversary celebration in Accra yesterday, said it is important for the cedi to be protected as a nation’s currency.

He said the Cedi remains a vital symbol of economic independence and national pride adding that it does not only serves as a store of value and a medium of exchange that connects citizens and facilitates trade but also serves as a representation of the country’s sovereignty and heritage.

“From the days of our first republic through to 33 years of uninterrupted democracy, the Cedi has remained resilient,” he said. “Through periods of inflation, devaluation, redenomination, and recovery, the Cedi stands as a symbol of our national sovereignty.”

The Finance Minister emphasised that as the country celebrates 60 years of the Cedi, people must renew their commitment to safeguarding its stability while urging the public to avoid pricing goods and services in foreign currencies such as the US Dollar, warning that such practices weaken the local currency and harm the broader economy.

“Let me remind everyone that the Ghana Cedi is our only legal tender,” Dr. Forson stated firmly. “The US Dollar is not our currency. Continuous pricing of goods and services in Dollars only hurts us. Let’s stop it and protect what is ours,” he stated.

Dr. Forson also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring a strong and stable Cedi. He said the Ministry of Finance remains dedicated to policies that strengthen the currency and promote economic growth.

“As managers of the economy, we have remained steadfast in ensuring a stable Cedi. Our commitment to fiscal responsibility has helped strengthen the currency, and we intend to sustain those gains,” he noted.

Dr. Forson further encouraged citizens to view the Cedi not as a burden but also as a badge of national pride and economic independence.

“Let us protect it, trade with it, and defend it with all that we have. The Ghana Cedi is more than just money, it is our heritage,” he added.

The anniversary launch, which brought together players in the banking industry, some past governors of the Central Bank, heads of commercial banks, ministers of state, some members of the diplomatic corps, members of the academia and several dignitaries, was held under the theme, “Cedi @ 60: A symbol of Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience.”

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah