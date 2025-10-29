Lands Ministry, Logeist Launch Eco-Reclaim Project

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah – Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in partnership with Logeist Group Limited, has launched an Eco-Reclaim Project in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region to restore degraded lands and promote sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader commitment to reclaim lands destroyed by illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey, and to promote environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

The project is being implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, with collaboration from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Minerals Commission, Forestry Commission, Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, and the Amansie Central District Assembly.

The Ministry granted Logeist Group Limited approval to pilot the project in recognition of the company’s technical expertise and commitment to sustainable reclamation.

Speaking at the launch, Technical Director for Lands, who represented the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hope Boye Agbah, described the project as a vital intervention to address the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining.

He lamented the extensive damage to arable lands, rising costs of food production, and the pollution of water bodies, emphasising that reclaiming degraded lands is essential for long-term food security and environmental protection.

Mr. Agbah also called on traditional authorities and local leaders to lend their full support to ensure the project’s success, assuring the company of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to achieving its objectives.

The CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, indicated that the Eco-Reclaim Project will employ advanced eco-restoration techniques, including the planting of indigenous phytoremediation tree species that extract heavy metals from contaminated soils.

She added that the initiative integrates agroforestry systems and sustainable farming practices to restore ecological balance while creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

“We must all become custodians of the environment to ensure that our lands remain fertile and productive for generations to come,” she said.

For his part, Mr. Daniel Doe Tamakloe, CEO of Logeist Group Limited, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to the success of the Eco-Reclaim Project.

“We are here to reclaim the land and make it better for use, not to engage in illegal mining. We call on the people of Amansie Central to collaborate with us and support this national vision for restoration and sustainable livelihoods,” Mr. Tamakloe said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu