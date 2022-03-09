‘Establish Structures To Empower Women’

Ambrose Dery

MINISTER of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has charged Ghanaians, particularly institutions, to put in place structures that address women’s needs, rights and empowerment.

The minister, made the call, in an address delivered on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior, Adelaide Annor Kumi, during the Ghana Immigration Service International Women’s Day celebration in Accra,

Speaking on the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” he said gender equality can be achieved if pragmatic approach is taken on all fronts, by engaging the public sector to respond to the clarion call to providing adequate resources to make the needs of women a priority, so that women and girls are not sidelined.

He emphasised, “We need an accountability framework that ensures that we all live up to the global commitments that we have made. There is therefore a growing awareness among various state institutions including the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) of the need to improve gender equity and equality.”

He further pointed that though society sees the role of women as negligible, both women and men contribute equally to the development of society, especially in various homes, and should therefore be appreciated in all areas of their lives.

“Every woman is extraordinary, no matter where she works; whether it’s home or office, our responsibility is to appreciate and honour the women who are making success in their lives and bringing success into the lives of other women and those around them,” he added.

According to the minister, one of the policy objectives of the Ministry of the Interior is to review the existing laws and regulations that govern the operations of some of the services in order to meet their current needs, especially the changing trends to meet the aspirations and needs of women.

Deputy Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service in-charge of Finance and Administration, Mr. Isaac Owusu also said women across the globe have excelled and contributed significantly in society, considering the impact of COVID-19 in the lives of women and society as whole.

He mentioned that to support women in the service, the service has instituted various measures to promote female officers, to provide them the needed skills to empower them in all their fields of endeavour, stressing that gender inclusiveness could be the key for development across the world since women constitute the majority of population in the world.

The event brought together government officials, representatives from the various security agencies and representatives of the German and Spanish embassies.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah