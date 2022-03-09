NPC Salutes Women

George Amoh

The National Peace Council (NPC) has joined the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2022.

The Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, in a statement said, “As we commemorate this day, we should also reflect on the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in creating a more equitable world today for a sustainable future, and highlight the gaps that remain.”

He said it is time to celebrate and reflect on progress made on women’s rights, and a day to call for an end to gender inequality.

“According to the 2021 Ghana Population and Housing Census, women make up about 50.7% of the population, and therefore ought to be equally represented at the decision-making table,” he pointed out.

He indicated that the council recognises the effective participation of women in leadership within the public and private sectors in Ghana.

“We acknowledge that the number of women parliamentarians has increased minimally in Ghana’s parliament. The 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic has forty women representing 14.55% compared to 10.55% and 13.8% in the 6th and 7th parliaments respectively. Similarly, the National Peace Council has taken significant steps to increase the representation of women on the governing board,” he added.

The Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council also revealed that women constitute 23% of the third governing board of the National Peace Council as compared to 7% each on the first and second governing boards.

“The Peace Council will continue to make efforts to increase the representation of women on all its regional councils,” he disclosed.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey