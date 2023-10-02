ET Mensah Is Dead

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Enoch Teye Mensah, commonly known as ‘E.T. Mensah’, has passed away at the age of 77.

According to reports, the Council of State member

died in South Africa after battling ill-health for some time.

His death comes just a day after the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor on October 1, 2023.

E.T Mensah, born on May 17, 1946, had a long and illustrious career in Ghanaian politics.

He served as a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017 and was known for his tenure as Minister for Youth and Sports.

During the time of the PNDC military regime, ET Mensah served as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

He joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it was established in 1992 and went on to stand for parliamentary elections in 1996, winning the Ningo-Prampram constituency seat.

After the NDC lost the 2000 elections, E.T Mensah continued to serve as a Member of Parliament.

However, he lost the NDC primaries to Sam Nartey George on November 21, 2015.

Throughout his political career, ET Mensah held various positions of influence.

He served as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament before the 2008 Ghanaian parliamentary election and later became the Majority Chief Whip in January 2009.

In addition to his parliamentary roles, E.T Mensah also served as the Minister for Youth and Sports during the presidency of Jerry Rawlings.

He held that position for both terms of the Rawlings government. In January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Employment and Social Welfare in a cabinet reshuffle by President John Atta Mills.

E.T Mensah’s dedication to public service extended beyond national boundaries.

He was a member of the Pan-African Parliament until January 2009 when he resigned after being appointed a minister of state.

In recognition of his expertise and experience, E.T Mensah was unanimously elected as the representative of the Council of State for the Greater Accra Region on February 12, 2021.

E.T Mensah is survived by his wife and seven children.

The news of E.T Mensah’s death has been met with sadness and tributes from political figures and the general public have started pouring in.

His contributions to Ghanaian politics and his dedication to public service will be remembered and celebrated.

By Vincent Kubi