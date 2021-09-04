EU Declares Support For Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng

European Union Delegation to Ghana has declared its support for Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to fight corruption in the country especially in the area of procurement breaches.

According to the EU, it’s ready to assist the independent specialized anti-corruption office with support particularly in areas of prevention of corruption and prosecution.

This was made known when EU delegation met with the Special Prosecutor in a bid to find common areas of support and cooperation.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Head of Mission, and current Chargé d’Affaires, Pieter Smidt van Gelder.

The EU officials expressed worried about frequent reports of procurement breaches and asked the SP to pay attention to it.

By Vincent Kubi