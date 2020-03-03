EU Delegation Commends Ghana

Norbert Neuser

MEMBERS OF the European Parliament (MEP) have commended Ghana for its progressive growth.

The seven-member delegation, which was in the country for a three-day working visit, gave the commendation during a press interaction with some journalists in Accra to share their experience.

The delegation was led by head of European Union (EU) parliamentary delegation and vice chair of the development committee, Norbert Neuser, with other members including Gyõrgy Hölveny, European People’s Party, Hungary and Hildegard Bentele European People’s Party, Germany.

Others are Marc Tarabella, Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Belgium; Maria Soraya Rodriguez Ramos, Renew Europe Group, Spain; Michèle Rivasi, Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance, France; and Pierette Herzberger-Fofana Greens/European Free Alliance, Germany.

Mr Neuser noted in that “in terms of development your country is steady.”

The visiting MEPs further also toured some EU projects like the Cocoa Plantation in Bekwai, Logs and Lumber Limited/ Wood processing company in Kumasi and the e-waste management site and the ECOWAS Multinational Maritime coordination center in Accra.

Mr. Neuser expressed satisfaction at the impact the EU projects were having in the lives of Ghanaians saying, “Our impression so far is good, we are convinced that the money going to Ghana is being put to good developmental use.”

He said discussions with the various stakeholders centered on finding opportunities for collaboration in areas such opportunities for climate change adaptation, child labour, and human rights.

Mr. Neuser furthermore indicated that the delegation would share with their colleagues at the European Parliament their positive experience from Ghana.

The group paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye and the leadership of the House, where they discussed among other things, how they could work together to shore up the female representation in the House.

The group also met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Civil Society Organizations as well as entrepreneurs to seek new ways of collaboration for sustainable development of stronger cooperation between the both countries.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri