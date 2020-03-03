MTN Launches MoMo Fraud Campaign

TELECOMMUNICATION giants, MTN Ghana, have launched a campaign against fraudulent activities targeted at its Mobile Money (MoMo) platform and users.

Dubbed, “U 4 know”, the campaign is aimed educating and equipping individuals, businesses, corporate organizations and the general public with relevant security tips in protecting their MoMo accounts from fraudsters.

It is also to provide necessary training and education for MoMo merchants and users in dealing with fraudsters who call them requesting for their pin codes among other particulars.

At a ceremony held at the forecourt of Domod Roofing in Agbogboloshie, Accra, officials of MTN took turns to educate participants made up of head porters popularly known as ‘Kayayei’, okada riders, market women and other small and medium scale business persons in the informal sector of the economy.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony also included heads of various business partners of MTN, religious and traditional leaders, representatives from the Ghana Police and Fire Services, heads of business associations and market queens.

General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN, Eli Hini stressed that the MoMo platform was secured, describing it as a “solid platform”, adding that the platform meets all international security standards thereby gaining international accreditation.

He said, with about nine million users on the platform, MTN considered it very important to carry out public sensitization programs on MoMo security, especially as a lot of cases of fraudulent activities related to the MoMo service had been recorded.

He announced that, the campaign would feature series of activities including education at churches, mosques, market places, lorry parks and other public spaces available.

They would also run radio and television programs to intensify their efforts to nib the menace of MoMo fraud in the mud.

He entreated customers to not entertain phone calls from strange numbers asking for the pin codes to their MoMo wallets nor give out their pin codes to relatives or friends.

He said should MTN want to call any customer, they would do so using the number 0244300000, saying “any number aside this is not from our office.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio