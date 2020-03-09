Euphoria In Zongos Over President’s Nomination

Justice Tanko Amadu Omoro and Aisha Salifu

President Akufo-Addo’s nomination of Appeal Court judge, Justice Tanko Amadu Omoro, for the Supreme Court has triggered euphoria among Zongo indigenes across the country.

This morning, Marhaba FM, the main private Hausa FM station in Accra, will feature the President’s nominee in a discussion programme, a decision informed by the excitement the nomination has triggered.

In her reaction the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) in charge of Finance & Administration, Aisha Salifu, described it as yet again the President’s recognition of merit wherever it resides.

“For us at the ZoDF, the nomination provides us with an impetus to push our agenda of educating the children in the 3000 Zongos strewn across the country,” she said.

“Justice Tanko, being the first Zongo indigene to reach this notch, presents us with a role model we can use in our role modeling project to encourage parents to take advantage of the free SHS now operational countrywide,” she added.

For a President who created the novelty of a Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Affairs and subsequently a ZoDF and now the nomination from this segment of the population, he has proven beyond doubt about his commitment for the progress of Zongo indigenes that prove their mettle.

The Public Relations Officer for the National Council for Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Imoro Baba Issa, said “we in the Zongo communities are excited about the recognition by the President for the merit of the nominee. This for us is an indication that the President recognizes merit and would use it in determining nominations and appointments. Credit is definitely due the President and the Vice President for the feat,” he said.

Justice Tanko was one of three persons nominated for the Supreme Court by President Akufo-Addo last week.

Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu was born at Dodowa and had his primary school education at the District Assembly Primary School and the Methodist Middle School both in Dodowa.

He had his secondary school education at both Ghanata Senior High School between 1970 and 1975, followed by a sixth form course at the Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua between 1975 and 1977.

At the University of Ghana he obtained his LLB and then proceeded to the Ghana School of Law for his professional law course. In Nigeria, where he sojourned for some time, he obtained the country’s professional law course at the Nigeria School of Law.

After his pupilage with Azinyo Chambers in Accra, he worked with renowned Nigerian law practices like A.C. Matthews & Co, Lagos and was later Associate Member of Alao Aka Bashorum & Co also in Lagos.

In 1997 he was Principal of Amadu & Co and later Senior Partner Amadu, Ansah-Obiri & Co.

Between 2008 and 2012 he was appointed Justice of the High Court and then the Court of Appeal from 2012 until his recent nomination.

By A.R. Gomda