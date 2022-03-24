Euphoria, Phobia About A Presentation

The announced presentation by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in April on the depreciating Cedi vis-a-vis an ailing global economy could not have been prompted by the prank of former President John Mahama that the former has been arrested by the Cedi.

The former President’s taunt was a watery revenge against the man who described him as incompetent when he floundered in the choppy waters of economic mismanagement.

This was a time when there was no COIVID-19 and Russia had not invaded Ukraine.

We bet the former President would never forgive Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for describing him as incompetent, a description which incessantly recalls with anguish.

That is how come even in the case of an palpable reason for the depreciating cedi and rising cost of oil globally, the former President would prefer to unproductively blame the situation on ‘incompetence’ and not on global factors.

The former President should be the last person to comment on the country’s economy. He should steer away from fiscal matters lest he exposes his underbelly for the arrows of economic historians of Ghana. Perhaps he is still holding on to his stance that his compatriots are patients of amnesia.

For the NDC especially, and the former President, the upcoming Bawumia presentation is a source of emotional pain as the Vice President is characteristically to neutralise the vile propaganda being perpetrated by the opposition party about the economy. Indeed they are relishing the global situation and would rather things aggravate.

To think that the Vice President, the man who loves exposing lies especially as they border on the economy or fiscal matters, would steer away from such a subject is to display crass imbecility.

They have contracted cold already even before the delivery of the Vice President, the man whose nightmarish posture to the NDC is the reason they would prefer somebody else becomes the flagbearer when President Akufo-Addo exits the stage at the end of his tenure.

Even before he mounts the rostrum on a yet-to-be fixed date for the presentation, they are set to pre-empt the delivery with of course innuendos and outright invectives. It is as though they have already read his script for the presentation news about which has excited most Ghanaians because it is fraught with knowledge.

A few days ago, the Vice President’s spokesperson on the economy and fiscal matters got busy as it were preparing the grounds for his boss’ presentation.

Mischievous politics can be interesting. Even when the facts are glaring and bereft of ambiguity, those practising this form of politics would present lies to the vulnerable because that best serves the interest of their project.