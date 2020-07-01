Euroget Donates Ambulance To GHS

Officials of GHS and Euroget interacting before the donation

Euroget De-Invest Ghana has donated an ambulance to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to support the country’s Covid-19 response.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Euroget Ghana, Dr Said Deraz, making the presentation, said the ambulance was a fulfilment of a personal pledge made during the commissioning of the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the good people of Wa and invite them to accept my humble donation,” he said.

He noted that the provision of water, education and healthcare are the foundation of development adding that Euroget will continue to work with the government to develop the country’s infrastructure.

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, who received the donation, said the regional hospital was commissioned on August 18, 2019, by Nana Akufo-Addo, is fully operational.

He, therefore expressed gratitude to Euroget for fulfilling the pledge despite the challenges Covid-19 pose to businesses.

He said the ambulance will be sent to the regional hospital to serve the people of the Upper West Region.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri