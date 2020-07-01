Chambas Urges Support For Peaceful Registration Exercise

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has encouraged the people of Ghana to collectively support the peaceful conduct of the voters’ registration exercise.

Dr. Chambas, in a statement, welcomed what he described as ‘the consensus that is developing around the process by the main political actors since the ruling of the Supreme Court on 24th June 2020 despite initial disagreements.’

He entreated stakeholders to work ‘in creating an enabling environment for this exercise to be peaceful, credible, inclusive, respectful of human rights and the rule of law.’

He said with the exercise taking place in the midst of Covid-19, it was vital for all to adhere to the various hygiene protocols ‘to protect those willing to register from any possible contagion.’

The Special Representative reiterated the commitment of the UN including the United Nations country team in Ghana, in close collaboration with the partners such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to continue supporting Ghana through the electoral process.

The UN he said, ‘continues to entreat the people of Ghana to continue their exemplary path of democratic consolidation and development through peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible electoral process.’

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri