Nana Commissions $47.5 Water Projects

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned two major water projects aimed at expanding access to potable water supply in the Central Region.



The projects were the Anomansa Cluster Water System, in the Mfantseman constituency, and the Papaase Cluster Water System, in the Awutu Senya West constituency.



The exercise symbolized the completion of a total of 146 rural water systems project which commenced in 2017 under the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), with a $47.5 million credit facility from the World Bank.



In all 154,826 people would be served with pipe borne water in communities including Awutu Senya West, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Assin South, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Gomoa West, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Mfantseman and Agona West.



Commissioning the Anomansa Cluster Water System, President Akufo-Addo noted that the project, which was completed on March 4, at a cost of GH¢4.2 million, is currently serving a population of 7,400 residents.

“Further, Amasamkrom has worked hard to be officially declared an Open Defaecation Free (ODF) community. I urge the Municipal Chief Executive, Nananom, and all stakeholders to continue to work hard to maintain this status,” he continued.



At Jeikrodua, in the Awutu Senya West constituency, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Papaase Cluster Water System, whose completion, according to the him is in fulfilment of a 2016 campaign pledge.



He indicated that the Papaase Cluster Water System, which was completed on February 24, at a total cost of some GH¢11 million, is currently providing water to nearly 48,000 people living in this community.



“Beneficiary communities include Jeikrodua, Opembo, Adawukwa, Yamoa Nkwanta, Mankumeda, Papaase No.1, Papaase No.2, Ofaakor, Oklu Nkwanta, Afadjator, Akufo Krodua, Osae-Krodua, Kwaobonzie, Dzan Nkwanta and Anomawobi.



The date for the completion of this project he said meant that residents also benefitted from my decision to provide free water for all Ghanaians, for the months of April, May and June, in this era of Covid-19,” he added.



The President was hopeful that the 146 water systems would go a long way to enhance the country’s collective efforts at protecting the citizenry from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Residents, he added, no longer have an excuse not to respect the enhanced hygiene protocols of washing their hands regularly with soap under running water.



President Akufo-Addo assured the country that the government will not relent in its efforts to increase access to water for all, a manifesto commitment which remains a key priority.



“We have secured funding for two other rural-based water supply projects, namely, the Rural Communities and Small Towns Water Supply Project (RCSTWSP), otherwise known as the Aqua Africa Water Project, which will benefit one hundred and fifty (150) communities in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti and Volta Regions, and the Phase III of the Water Supply Scheme for Central Tongu, Adaklu Anyigbe, Agotime-Ziope Districts and the Ho Municipality,” he noted.



He also admonished the beneficiary communities to maintain the project and take advantage of the employment opportunities that the new facilities present.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications, George Neenyi Andah thanked the President for the project.

The Chief of Amasamkrom, Nana Okwam V also promised to lead his people to take good care of the facility for generations yet to come.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri