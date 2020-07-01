NIA Offers Special Ghana Card Registration Services

Individuals or groups who want to be registered for the Ghana card in a more conducive environment can now have the service at a cost.

Through the special package being offered by the National Identification Authority (NIA), individuals who want to be registered at their homes or offices will pay a fee of GH¢100.

Also with an amount of GH¢250 applicants can sign up to be registered at places like hotels and other top facilities with unique treats.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Ken Attafuah in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM said, “Organisations can write to the NIA through the Executive Secretary for us to come and do institutional registration [for them].”

“That is at a fee of GH¢100 per person. You can also invite us to your home as long as the persons in your home are more than five. We can come and register at home also at a fee of GH¢100 per person. In terms of both, the logistics and distance we cover will also be picked up by the applicant,” he said.

He said the NIA also provides premium registration at a fee of GH¢250.

The premium package he noted comes with comforting facilities such as air-condition, some coffee, tea or milo in a serene environment.

He, however, noted that the mass registration centres are offering services for free.

Mr Attafuah indicated that it was Parliament which decided the fee for the premium and institutionalized packages.

According to him, the NIA registration is a public-private arrangement hence, there ought to be a mode of getting revenue support from the enterprise.

The Ghana card or the Ghanaian passport are the two documents needed to prove one’s identity before registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri