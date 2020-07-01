Delta State Governor, Wife Contract Coronavirus

The Governor of Nigeria’s Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced testing positive for coronavirus.

He has announced that his wife has tested positive for coronavirus.

Governor Okowa made the announcement on Wednesday, July 1 in an Instagram post.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, his post read.

He had earlier announced that one of his daughters tested positive last week while announcing that he will be going into isolation.

Okowa is the 6th Nigerian Governor to contract the virus.

https://instagram.com/iaokowa?igshid=9qz9uy2cvdjm

By Melvin Tarlue