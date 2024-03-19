Evalue-Gwira NPP Sacks Executives

Five out of the 17 constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency of the Western Region have been sacked.

According to the constituency secretary of the party, James Amachie Kainyah, the appointments of the five were revoked because their conducts were contrary to the provisions in the party’s constitution of protecting and promoting the good name and unity of the party.

He said Article 3(i) of the party’s Constitution spells out the duties of members of the party, and paramount among them is to protect and promote the good name and unity of the party.

He noted that Article 10(6) of the Constitution also enjoins the executives to use the authority reposed in majority of them in conjunction with the parliamentary candidate, to remove appointed officers when the need be. He mentioned the names of the appointed executives who have been removed as Eric Jimpetey-Djan, Research and Elections Director, and Sarfo Hayford, Communications Director.

The rest include Edmund Cobinnah, IT Coordinator; Emmanuel Amoako, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Samuel Erzuah, Financial Secretary. A statement issued by the constituency Secretary asserted that the five members were bent on thwarting all efforts to recapture the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira seat for NPP the December 7 general elections.

The statement indicated that the five members refused to attend meetings for reconciliation called by the parliamentary candidate as well as the chairman of the Council of Elders and Elders of the party. It also said the five have openly been declaring support for the NDC candidate in the area and have been insulting the elders of the party and the parliamentary candidate.

The statement noted that the five appointed executives have been replaced with loyal and outstanding members of the party who are ready to work with the parliamentary candidate to ensure victory in the December 2024 elections.

It mentioned their names as Prince Osei Appah, Research and Elections Officer; Frank Okpenyen, Communications Director; Emmanuel Ndah Kwofie, IT Coordinator; Emmanuel Ackah, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Alfred Adikah, Financial Secretary.

Chairman Responds

Meanwhile, the constituency chairman of the party, Nana Effate Bayeeman, has emphatically implored the public to disregard the revocation of the appointments and treat it with the contempt it deserve

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi