First Lady Honoured For Childhood Cancer Fight

Rebecca Akufo-Addo (L) receiving her award from CCSG official as a child looks on

The Childhood Cancer Society of Ghana (CCSG) has honoured the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo for her work towards helping children with cancer get better care and treatment.

The award was in recognition of her work with CCGS which has seen about 100 children receiving treatment and cure for cancer.

The First Lady was acknowledged at the 3rd Annual General and Scientific Meeting organised by the CCSG held at the Alisa Hotel on the theme, “Improving Paediatric Cancer in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs).

Receiving the award, Mrs. Akufo-Addo expressed her gratitude for the recognition and thanked CCSG for the opportunity to work with them towards improving treatment outcomes for children with cancer.

Special Advisor on Health to the President, Dr. Anthony Nsiah- Asare, said Ghana is now a World Health Organisation (WHO) childhood cancer focus country and have to achieve at least 60% survival for all children affected by cancer by 2030.

He also said the country’s Paediatric Oncology services has grown in leaps and bounds saying there are three comprehensive treatment centers at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and most recently the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

He also indicated that all the four types of childhood cancer namely, Burkitt Lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Wilms Tumor and Retinoblastoma are now covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to help in the improvement of childhood cancer care in LMICs.

He again said the CCSG is going to be a resource from which policy makers can tap into for persons with the much needed knowledge and skills to continue with the implementation of effective childhood cancer strategies.

“Despite all the achievements over the past decade, we still have a lot of work to do to achieve the vision of childhood cancer society of Ghana (cure for all children affected by cancer),” he noted.

He thus advised and encouraged all to contribute in whatever way to ensure no child affected by cancer in the country suffers needlessly.

Scientific Meeting

Head of Paediatric Oncology at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Girish Chinnaswamy, enlightened members on how India has been able to improve the care of children with cancers.

He said, through initiative such as financial support from the Indian President and other organizations, the country has been able to offer a helping hand to children with cancer.

He also spoke about the establishment of health facilities in some villages in India that helped in supporting the children in early treatment.

By Janet Odei Amponsah