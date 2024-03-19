NPA Donates To Chief Imam For Ramadan

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (right) handing over the items to a representative of the Chief Imam

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated assorted food items to the National Chief Imam to support needy Muslims to observe the Ramadan.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, and packs of milo, milk, and water.

In his remarks after the donation at the Fadama residence of the National Chief Imam, NPA Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, noted that leadership is a burden, thus it was incumbent on the followers to support the leaders in their leadership functions.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid said it was in that vein that the NPA decided to present the food items to reduce the burden that Allah had put on the shoulders of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubuu, “so that he too will alleviate the plight of those who come to him.”

He lauded the National Chief Imam, for his peaceful disposition which had helped to maintain peace and unity between Muslims and Christians in the country.

He prayed to Allah to preserve him to continue to support the Muslim community.

Responding, Sheikh Sharubutu said Allah had enjoined Muslims to live in peace and harmony with people who had not prevented them from practicing their religion or driven them from their homes.

He quoted the Holy Qur’an as saying that Allah had created human beings from two mates and made them into nations and tribes so that they acknowledge one another and co-exist peacefully.

Sheikh Sharubutu said Ghana is blessed as Muslims and Christians live in peace and harmony, and indicated that they sit at a table and discuss national issues.

However, he said, the situation is different in other countries where they experience religious conflict.

The National Chief Imam, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be thankful to Allah for peace so that He continues to bless the country.

He referred to Allah’s injunction in the Holy Qur’an that if a man shows gratitude for the favour of Allah upon him, Allah will increase the blessing but if the man fails to show gratitude, Allah’s penalty is severe.

He prayed to Allah to preserve Ghana’s peace and restore peace in countries experiencing conflict.

Sheikh Sharubutu thanked the NPA for the gesture, and prayed to Allah to support Dr. Abdul-Hamid and his executive management in all their endeavours.

By Nafisa Abdul Razak