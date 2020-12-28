Everton vs Man City Match Postponed Over Rising Covid19 Cases

An English Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City has been postponed indefinitely.

The match was scheduled this evening but due to an increased confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Manchester City squad, it has been postponed.

A statement from Everton made this known, saying: “Following a Premier League Board Meeting this afternoon, Everton Football Club has been informed that tonight’s fixture against Manchester City has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Manchester City squad.”

According to the statement, “Supporters who were successful in getting match tickets through the Club’s ballot for the fixture are advised not to travel to the stadium.”

An alternative date and kick off time for the match is expected to be announced soon.

By Melvin Tarlue