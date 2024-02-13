‘EVOR’ Premieres March 6

Cast of EVOR

Rainbow Productions is set to premiere its debut movie titled ‘EVOR’ on March 6 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, with showings at 7pm and 9pm.

‘EVOR,’ an Ewe word meaning ‘It’s Finished,’ is a compelling drama inspired by real-life events that explore the profound impact of domestic abuse and the complexities faced by those affected.

The film follows the story of Dela, who is facing a potential 20-year prison sentence. Dela’s narrative delves into years of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse endured by the person who was supposed to love her.

Starting from the crime scene, ‘EVOR’ unravels the layers of their love story, revealing the tumultuous incidents of abuse, including the loss of a child and infidelity.

The film sheds light on Dela’s futile attempts to seek help from family, friends, the church, and the police, leading to the culmination of that fateful day. The film serves as a poignant exploration of societal failure to intervene during years of unchecked abuse.

Speaking to the press, producer and actor Sitsofe Tsikor expressed, “EVOR is a work of art that we have put our hearts and backs into. We have made a film that will go a long way to change people’s thoughts, and we can’t wait for you all to see it.”

She added, “Do make sure you see it when it’s released; it will be worth your time.”

The film features a cast of Ghanaian talents, including Adjetey Anang, Brian Angels, Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Abeiku Santana, Myna Otoo, Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku, and others.

‘EVOR’ has already secured an official selection at this year’s edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke