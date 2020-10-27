Ewuradwoa Wins Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol

Ewuradwoa Obuobia Boateng receiving her dummy-cheque

Ewuradwoa Obuobia Boateng has been adjudged winner of the maiden edition of Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol.

The grand finale of Keyboard Idol took place at the Silicon House in Accra on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Ms. Boateng beat the likes of Nana Kwaku Yeboah, Nana Yaw Nkrumah–Buandoh, Justice Quansah, Joel Yarney Jnr., Kelvin Yeboah Acheampong and Uriel Yeboah-Afreh to win the ultimate prize.

For her prize, she took home GH¢10,000, a plaque, a tablet and paraphernalia from Santol Energy, three months free music training from Faith Works Music School, an Asanka device from Techaide, a Keyboard Idol paraphernalia from Citi TV and other souvenirs.

Mr. Acheampong who emerged second also had GH¢5,000, a plaque, tablet and paraphernalia from Santol Energy, three months free music training from Faith Works Music School, an Asanka device from Techaide and Keyboard Idol paraphernalia from Citi TV.

Mr. Yeboah-Afreh, who also placed third had GH¢3,000, a plaque, a tablet and paraphernalia from Santol Energy, three months free music training from Faith Works Music School, an Asanka device from Techaide and Keyboard Idol paraphernalia from Citi TV.

The judges – Dr. Alfred P. Adaquaye, Kwame Yeboah and Kokui Selormey Hanson – all had a good time watching the children put their best foot forward.

During the final round of the competition, Ms. Boateng, Mr. Acheampong and Mr. Yeboah-Afreh played with a band to show their consistency in the competition to determine the winner, with of course the 20% votes of the supporters and 80% marks of the judges.