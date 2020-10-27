GHAMRO Sets Up Election Committee

Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) has set up a five-member committee that will supervise its national elections.

The members of the committee are Madam Dzifa, Stephen Boahen, Reverend Mensah Bonsu, Kingsley Sarpong and Ahmed Banda (Bandex).

They were elected during the organization’s annual general meeting held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. The interim election committee has up to 90 days to organize a credible election for the organization.

The committee will supervise the filing and the nomination processes and take care of vetting those who will hope to occupy the various positions.

It will also work with the Electoral Commission of Ghana to ensure a free and fair election.

But a section of music stakeholders have called on music right owners to exercise patience and give GHAMRO adequate time to put proper systems and structures in place before going for elections.

According to them, it will be unreasonable to rush them into elections without first ensuring proper grounding of the organization.

They pointed out that holding elections was serious business requiring proper modalities to ensure fairness, building a credible database and providing adequate funding, apart from factoring in the impact of this year’s national elections on the music industry.

They however, advised stakeholders to stop making speculative accusations and back allegations with evidence, as it was unhealthy and created division.