MTN To Hold Digital Music Conference

Richie Mensah

Telecommunications network, MTN, will organize a digital music conference this Thursday to encourage Ghanaian music stakeholders to take advantage of the digital platforms to promote their various musical works.

The virtual conference will provide a platform for players in the music industry to study, understand and access opportunities in the emerging markets around the world.

It is themed: “How to monetize your work and the challenges of digital media.”

Panelists for the conference are Rex Omar, Chairman GHAMRO; Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing Partner, CQ legal and consulting; founder of Africa 1 Media, Yoel Kenan; Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx entertainment and Gillian Ezra.

They would share their experiences and ideas on how artistes could monetize contents in the digital space.

The conference is expected to be attended by all the stakeholders in the music industry. It will enlighten music stakeholders about the modern trends in the digital marketing space.

Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo Ganson, said this was a better time to talk about the effective use of technology amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“With the global pandemic and the phenomenal uptake of digital services, there is no better time to discuss this topic,” he said in a statement.

He added that the use of technology had aided in some aspects of our lives and now there was the need to pay attention to the music business.

“Technology is already helping us fix payments, dating, banking, transportation and governance. It is time to take a look at the music business,” he said.

He encouraged all stakeholders and persons in the industry to join in the discussion.