Bisa Kdei Collaborates With Gyakie On New Single

Bisa Kdei

Highlife singer, composer and record producer, Bisa Kdei, known in real life as Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, has finally released his much awaited single, Sika.

The single which was released last Friday featured Gyakie, daughter of highlife legend, Nana Achaempong.

The single, produced by Apya, has inspiring and soul-touching lyric and authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythm and beat. It is also a party song fit for all occasions.

The song promises to be a big hit for Bisa Kdei by the close of the year. It is already making waves on online audio and video platforms.

This is the second time they have teamed up on a song, with the first being Sor Mi Mu, which was released earlier this year.

Prior to the release of Sika, Bisa Kdei released Netwerk featuring Medikal a month ago which had over 70,000 plus views on YouTube.

Bisa Kdei shot his way into limelight a couple of years back with his Azonto Ghost hit track, and countless of hit songs to his credit after that.

He was also nominated in the 2013 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in the Best Hiplife Song of the Year category and also grabbed four nominations in the 2013 MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards in the categories, Best Storyline Video, Best Hiplife Video, Best Highlife Video, and Best Discovery Video.

Bisa Kdei was nominated in the 2016 VGMA as Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year (Mansa) and Highlife Artiste of the Year.

He has featured many artistes including Sarkodie, Obrafour, Nii Odoi, Sista Afia, Becca and Keche.

By George Clifford Owusu