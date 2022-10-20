Ex-Factory Price Inflation Hits 45.6%

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annin

Ex-Factory Price Inflation continues to go up as latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) pegs the rate for September, 2022, at 45.6 per cent.

The GSS, said the year-on-year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) represents an increase of 5.9 per cent, relative to the 5.2 per cent recorded in August 2022.

This was as a result of increasing inflation in the transport and storage sub-sector which recorded the highest year-on-year PPI of 27.3 per cent.

According to figures from the GSS, the transport and storage sub-sector recorded the highest monthly inflation rate of 4.9 per cent, followed by the accommodation and Food sub-sector with 4.0 per cent.

Again, the information and communication sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation of 0.1 per cent in September 2022.

The GSS said inflation for the land transport sub-sector increased by 0.3 percentage points to 33.9 per cent in September 2022.

The rate for water transport remained unchanged (48.8 per cent) in September 2022.

Warehousing and support activities also recorded inflation of 26.4 per cent while postal and courier activities recorded 14.4 per cent.

With regard to accommodation and food sector, food and beverage service activities recorded inflation of 20.4 per cent in September 2022 compared to 19.0 per cent in August 2022.

For information and communication sector, motion picture, video and television programme production and sound recording (13.9 per cent) had the highest inflation in September 2022, while computer programming, consultancy and related activities recorded the lowest with -1.4 per cent.

The PPI, measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.

By Hudda Bala Abdul Manan