Ex-GOC Officer Handed AFA Post

Kenneth Odeng Adade

Ghanaian sports journalist Kenneth Odeng Adade has been named Chairman of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) Media Committee.

AFA recently named a seven-member media committee to spearhead the promotion and publicity drive of the sport on the continent and beyond.

After initial discussions among the executive board members of AFA, they settled on the former press officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to chair the media committee.

The committee will have Traore (Mali) as vice-chairman and Lembe Alexandre (Cameroon) as secretary, while Attikpo Vinyo Hugues (Togo), Oduneye Oluwaseyi (Nigeria), Djingarey Maiga Mahamadou (Niger), Rabarison Jean Fidèle (Madagascar) and Sandrine Ella Ochou (La Côte d’Ivoire) will serve as members.

In response to his new challenge, Ken, as he is affectionately called, thanked members of the AFA board for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of his best to implement the task ahead.

He also thanked members of the committee for accepting to work with him as the chair and urged them to work in unity since they have a common goal of promoting and making armwrestling one of the most popular sports on the continent.

“Let me also thank the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) for believing in my competence and nominating me to the continental body and I know this is just the beginning of greater things for us to do because I have been part of the GAF family since day one and we have achieved a lot together. I am grateful to the president, Charles Osei Asibey, and the vice, Kofi Addo-Agyekum,” he stated.

Ken was instrumental in Ghana’s successful hosting of the 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship when he was appointed as head of operations and media for the event.

He has a B. A and diploma in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and currently pursuing a master’s degree in Global Sports Management at the Seoul National University.