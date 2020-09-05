Betway Supports Amputee Football Teams

Officials of Betway and representatives of the amputee teams in a pose with some of the items

Leading online sports betting company, Betway, last week announced it was committing a percentage of bets placed on the FA Community Shield game to support a sports charity in Ghana.

For every bet placed on the Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 29, 2020, GH¢2 was set aside for this purpose.

At their Concept Store at Adabraka yesterday, Betway donated training and sports equipment to the eight clubs participating in the Ghana Amputee Football League. It is envisioned that this donation will help support the clubs as they prepare for the upcoming season. The training equipment donated included soccer balls, football-training bars, cones, training bibs, shin pads and goalkeeper gloves.

At the handover ceremony, Ali Jarrah, a Ghana football legend and ‘Betway 12th Man’ graduate, acknowledged Betway’s contributions towards supporting amputee football in Ghana. He further advised amputee football teams to utilise training equipment presented to them and work harder to make the Ghana Amputee League more competitive and exciting.

Speaking to the media, Ali Jarrah said, “Betway has in the past supported some of our teams through their CSR donations. We appreciate the kind gesture and call on beneficiary teams to utilise these training equipment and help grow our league in Ghana.”

Last year, the Ghana Taekwondo Federation received GH¢10,000 to assist them prepare for the All African Games through a similar CSR initiative. Betway continues to promote the development of sports in Ghana with its sponsorship of clubs in the Ghana Premier League.