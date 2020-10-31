Ex Hearts Star Hot … Over Albania Fake Documents

Winful Cobbinah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Winful Cobbinah, has appeared in the Court of Tirana in Albania yesterday after being accused of forging documents in his application for the country’s passport, Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed.

Cobbinah denied the accusations and hired one of the country’s top lawyers, Edmond Selimi, to defend him in the matter that had led to a clash between the President and the Prime Minister.

Criminal proceedings against the talented player started some months ago but Cobbinah’s appearance in court to narrate the version of the story was the first time he had been spotted in the dock.

It is not clear which documents Cobbinah is accused of falsifying but this has become a serious political issue in Albania.

The allegations of falsification of documents were hanging around Cobbinah’s neck before he was handed the Albania passport to help him play for his club in the Europa League.

Albanian President Ilir Meta is accused of granting Cobbinah citizenship without verifying that there are criminal proceedings against the footballer, which has led to a national debate.

President Meta’s issue has escalated to the point that even the opposition party led by Prime Minister Edi Rama has accused the country’s leader of abetting in the forging documents to grant Cobbinah Albanian citizenship.